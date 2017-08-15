Construction underway on Glenmore Reservoir pathway expansion

Construction on the expansion of one of Calgary’s most popular bike paths is now underway.

The City of Calgary says the new pathway link in the Glenmore Reservoir will strengthen the connection of a continuous public pathway around the reservoir, providing “spectacular views” and “recreational amenities.”

In total, 1.85 kilometres of pathway will be built, connecting the existing pathway network in North Glenmore Park with the pathway network along the Glenmore Trail Causeway.

The construction of the new pathway link has caused the Earl Grey Golf Club to close for the season.

The course will spend $5.7 million on infrastructure upgrades to 10 holes, while the City of Calgary will spend $2.9 million on the new pathway system, including the construction of two bridges.

Work in and around the area of the golf course is anticipated to be completed by winter 2017. According to the City of Calgary’s website, construction outside of the golf course will begin in early spring 2018 and is anticipated to be completed by the end of spring 2018.

During construction, approximately 30 trees in and around the golf course will have to be removed to make way for the pathway.

“It’s a very tight alignment and we will need to remove some trees,” The City of Calgary’s Adrian Van Gorp said. “We only have so much room for the pathway to be located so we don’t have a lot of flexibility of … negotiating the pathway alignment in order to save trees.”

For every tree cut down, the city says it will plant two more.

– With files from Doug Vaessen