Woman suffers critical injuries in hit-and-run at Dundas and Sherbourne

A woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries following a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Dundas Street and Sherbourne Street.

Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said a woman in her mid-40s “placed herself intentionally on the roadway” and was struck by a vehicle.

“A vehicle came across Dundas Street and struck that individual and failed to remain at the scene of the collision,” Stibbe said. “We are asking the driver of the vehicle to return to the scene.”

The female victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

Anyone in the area at the time of the incident is urged to come forward.