Toronto police officers who mocked girl with Down syndrome faces tribunal hearing

Two Toronto police officers who were recorded on a dash camera video mocking a woman with Down syndrome are facing a tribunal hearing on Tuesday.

Pamela Munoz previously told Global she was driving along The Queensway in Etobicoke with her two daughters in November when Toronto police pulled her over, claiming she drove through a red light.

But while the two officers from 22 Division were writing her a ticket, they could be heard mocking Francie Munoz, daughter to Pamela and her husband Carlos, on a video obtained by the family.

The officers involved, identified as Const. Sasa Sljilvo and Const. Matthew Saris, were served notices to appear at a Toronto Police Service Tribunal hearing for undisclosed Police Services Act charges.

The hearing comes after both officers issued a written apology to the Munoz family last month.

The letter released by the Toronto Police Association said the officers take “full responsibility” for their actions.

“Our comments were inappropriate, disrespectful and unprofessional,” the letter read. “We regret the emotional distress we caused to you, your family and the broader community. You have our assurance that our lapse in judgment will not be repeated.”

The family has stated they would like the officers to make a public apology on camera but Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said one “would not be forthcoming.”

