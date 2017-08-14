Canada
Saskatoon Ex attendance down over last year

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Crews worked on Monday to clean up the Saskatoon Exhibition, which welcomed roughly 205,500 visitors this summer.

Fewer people rolled through Saskatoon’s Exhibition grounds this year compared to last year, organizers say.

On Monday, crews worked to clean up following the annual event, which welcomed roughly 205,500 visitors in 2017.

That figure is about 4,500 fewer attendees than in 2016, representing a two per cent decrease.

Organizers blame the slight downtick on a rainstorm on Aug. 8 and the tight economy.

Next year, the Saskatoon Ex will run from Aug. 7 to 12.

— With files from Global’s Joel Senick

