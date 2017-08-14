Vernon launches legal action accusing local man of harassment, settles out of court

The City of Vernon appears to have found a way to settle a legal dispute with a Vernon senior without going to court.

Earlier this summer, the city launched an unusual civil case claiming the man has harassed and verbally abused city staff and councillors.

However, the 74-year-old at the center of the case claims the city overreacted.

In June, the city started legal proceedings against Art Gourley, alleging he “has persistently harassed and verbally abused city staff and city councillors.”

READ MORE: City of Vernon sued in tax issue with local golf course owner

The notice of civil claim makes a series of allegations, including that Gourley was “making persistent and unreasonable demands on city staff” and “telephoning a city councillor at home to make abusive statements and approaching councillors in public and making abusive statements.”

The municipality argued that it has a responsibility as an employer “to protect staff from unreasonable harassment.”

Gourley, a regular critic of city hall, denies harassing or verbally abusing anyone.

“Can’t people say what they think anymore?” Gourley said.

“I don’t really know what they are talking about, making silly claims. I don’t understand that,” he said. “I think they are kind of overdoing the situation here.”

In its civil claim, the city was seeking, among other things, an injunction to stop Gourley from entering city hall “without an appointment and unattended” and from communicating with city councillors and staff.

READ MORE: Petition asks Vernon City Hall to make Polson Park safe again

However, it appears the city was willing to settle the matter out of court if Gourley signed a letter.

“[I] signed my name, saying I wouldn’t say anything again,” he said.

At this point the city is no longer pursuing its legal claim and Gourley is free to attend council meetings, as he did on Monday.

Gourley plans to run for mayor in the next election, and says he believes this case will give his campaign a boost.