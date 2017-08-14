Patrons at Scarborough restaurant possibly exposed to hepatitis A: Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health is advising anyone who has recently eaten at the Cliffside Bistro in Scarborough that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A, after a restaurant employee tested positive for the infection.

Public Health said in a release that anyone who may have eaten at the restaurant July 21, July 25-29 and Aug. 2-4 may have been exposed.

Free vaccination clinics will be held for any patrons from the August dates, as the vaccine is most effective if taken within 14 days of exposure.

While the risk of getting the infection is low, Public Health said restaurant-goers should watch for the following signs and symptoms:

Fever

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Nausea/Vomiting

Dark urine

Stomach pains

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin)

Symptoms can begin 15 to 50 days after being infected and can last anywhere from a few days up to several months.

“Hepatitis A can be avoided by getting the hepatitis A vaccine, not handling or preparing food for anyone if you are ill and washing your hands often and thoroughly using soap and warm water,” said the statement.

TPH said most people who are infected recover completely.

The clinics will be held at the Scarborough Civic Centre rotunda Aug. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who may have concerns should contact Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600