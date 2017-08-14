Regina Pats unveil new logo for centennial season

The Regina Pats are entering their centennial season this year and are celebrating in style.

On Monday, the team announced its 100th-anniversary logo and centre ice logo for the 2017/18 season.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate 100 years of history,” said Pats COO Stacey Cattell.

“These new logos are a great representation of the centennial celebration we can’t wait to kick off this season.”

The Pats have numerous theme nights and functions planned for the season. The club is also set to move into new office space on the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street.

The Pats have set a franchise record this year with 5,000 season tickets sold.

The Pats will open up the season on Sept. 22 on the road in Brandon against the Wheat Kings and will host their home opener the next night on Sept. 23 against the Wheat Kings.