World
August 14, 2017 4:06 pm
Updated: August 14, 2017 4:20 pm

1 girl dead after car rams into pizzeria patio outside Paris

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News
Twitter / HoolaChoup
A A

A car drove into a restaurant in France, killing one little girl Monday.

An official with the national gendarme service said that the driver was arrested not long after the incident. He also said it is unclear whether the act was intentional, but local media reported it was deliberate.

At least five others were wounded after the car barrelled through the restaurant terrace in the community of Sept-Sorts, east of Paris, on Monday night.

Cars have been increasingly used in attacks in France recently. An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago. Several other countries have seen cars used as weapons in recent years.

More to come…

*with a file from the Associated Press
Report an error
France
France Car Attack
france sept-sorts
france terrace
girl dead car attack
Paris

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News