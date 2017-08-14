Crime
August 14, 2017 3:44 pm

Alberta man facing child porn charges after multi-force investigation

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A 29-year-old Alberta man is facing child pornography charges after being arrested in Calgary following an extensive investigation involving several police departments.

Grand Prairie RCMP, partnering with the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation Unit, initially executed a search warrant at a home in Grand Prairie on Aug. 2, after receiving a tip from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa.

The suspect wasn’t found when police searched the home.

One day later, Wally Adams was arrested by Calgary police and has been charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

He has been released and is expected to appear in provincial court on Sept. 27.

Police say that due to the “complex nature of such cases,” the investigation is ongoing.

