Crime
August 14, 2017 3:34 pm
Updated: August 14, 2017 3:45 pm

Man charged with assaulting Battlefords RCMP officer

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Battlefords RCMP say a man started swinging a knife at officers who were responding to a break and enter.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

A man has been charged with assaulting a Battlefords RCMP officer after a break and enter at a home in North Battleford.

Police were called to the break and enter at the home in the 1400-block of 99th Street early Sunday morning.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man charged with choking Prince Albert police officer

A man had broken into the house and fled with some items after realizing someone living there was home.

He was located by police in an alley carrying the alleged stolen property.

When he was confronted, officers said he started swinging a knife at them.

READ MORE: Teen accused of assaulting Saskatoon police officers with bear spray

Police were able to talk him into dropping the knife and he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

He has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter, and possession of stolen property.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
99th Street
99th Street North Battleford
Battlefords RCMP
Break And Enter
North Battleford
North Battleford Assault
North Battleford Break and Enter
North Battleford Police Officer Assault
North Battleford RCMP Officer Assault
North Battleford Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News