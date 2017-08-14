Man charged with assaulting Battlefords RCMP officer

A man has been charged with assaulting a Battlefords RCMP officer after a break and enter at a home in North Battleford.

Police were called to the break and enter at the home in the 1400-block of 99th Street early Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Man charged with choking Prince Albert police officer

A man had broken into the house and fled with some items after realizing someone living there was home.

He was located by police in an alley carrying the alleged stolen property.

When he was confronted, officers said he started swinging a knife at them.

READ MORE: Teen accused of assaulting Saskatoon police officers with bear spray

Police were able to talk him into dropping the knife and he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

He has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter, and possession of stolen property.