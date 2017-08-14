Winnipeg Police Investigating Suspicious Package On Marion Street

An industrial park on Marion Street has been evacuated as Winnipeg police investigate a suspicious package.

The bomb unit is on scene in the 700 block of Marion.

Constable Tammy Skrabek says just before 10 am Monday, an employee working in the area reported something suspicious attached to the fuel tank of a truck.

“Because of the nature of the package and the location of the package, we do want to be careful that there is nobody present,” she said.

Traffic can still get down Marion Street.