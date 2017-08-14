Special air quality statement in western Sask. for smoke from B.C. fires

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement on Monday for the Battlefords, Lloydminster, Biggar, Rosetown, Kindersley, Leader and Maple Creek areas.

Smoke from forest fires in B.C. is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility as it pushes across Alberta and into parts of western Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Extreme fire behaviour warning in B.C. on Monday

Conditions should improve Tuesday morning after a cold front passes through the region.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.