Special air quality statement in western Sask. for smoke from B.C. fires

Special Air Quality Statement

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement on Monday for the Battlefords, Lloydminster, Biggar, Rosetown, Kindersley, Leader and Maple Creek areas.

Smoke from forest fires in B.C. is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility as it pushes across Alberta and into parts of western Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Extreme fire behaviour warning in B.C. on Monday

Conditions should improve Tuesday morning after a cold front passes through the region.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Heat Warning

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning in parts of northern Saskatchewan for a period of excessive heat.

A period with maximum daily temperatures near 29C and minimum overnight temperatures near 14C will continue until Tuesday when cooler air moves into the region.

The federal agency said symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Clear skies overnight allowed Saskatoon to dip back to 14 degrees, but clouds quickly rolled back in this morning, helping warm us up into the low 20s by 9 a.m.

Rain pushed into west-central Saskatchewan along a trough that kept Saskatoon in a breezy southeasterly wind as we bumped up into the mid 20s by late morning.

Much needed rain hits western #Sask, 23 degrees in Saskatoon over this noon hour https://t.co/pFxOclsH34 #yxe pic.twitter.com/FW7fAM87n4 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 14, 2017

Winds will pick up with gusts upwards of 50 km/h during the afternoon with rain expected to move in and a chance of some thunderstorms within that band as we sit in the mid 20s for the rest of the day.

Tonight

That rain and thunderstorm risk continue into the evening and overnight as we cool back into the low teens.

Tuesday

There is a risk of thunderstorms early Tuesday with a good chance of rain into the middle of the day as well as later on as a low pressure system swings through.

Winds are expected to be a bit breezy during the day with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h as cooler air moves in behind the system, pulling temperatures into the low 20s for the majority of the afternoon.

Wednesday-Friday

Clouds will be in and out for the rest of the week with a bit more sunshine expected on Friday and a slight chance of showers, particularly on Thursday as a few minor disturbances ripple through.

Daytime highs will sit in the mid 20s both Wednesday and Thursday before boosting back up into the upper 20s as an upper ridge builds back in on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

That ridge should hold for Saturday, keeping conditions mostly sunny with a daytime high in the upper 20s again, but a system swinging into the north will drag through a cold front into Sunday.

That will bring in windy conditions, a risk of rain and cooler temperatures on Sunday with the mercury struggling to get into the mid 20s.

Today’s Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Candle Lake by Tracy Huculiak.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.