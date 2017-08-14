Canada
Pointe-Claire expands Terra Cotta Park dog run

Pointe-Claire has expanded its dog run at Terra Cotta Park, Mon. Aug. 14, 2017.

Pointe-Claire has expanded its dog run at Terra Cotta Park so people can let their pets run free.

The run is now 600 square metres longer.

The recent construction connects Maywood Avenue to the dog park, so more people can easily access the area.

The extension comes just after a judge ruled that the Angell Woods green space is off-limits to dog walkers because it’s private land.

Pointe-Claire resident Peter Elder said he used to bring his dog, Archie, to Angell Woods on a regular basis, but will now go to Terra Cotta Park in the wake of the judge’s ruling.

The Terra Cotta dog run is now much longer after Pointe-Claire expanded it.

In a typical day, the dog park can welcome as many as 30 dogs and their owners, making it a popular meeting spot in Pointe-Claire.

The park’s hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

