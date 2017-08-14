Crime
August 14, 2017 9:03 pm

71-year-old London man facing impaired driving charges following collision in Sarnia

By Reporter  AM980

Police say the man's breath test indicated a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

Police have laid impaired driving charges against a London man after a motorist struck a stop sign and a utility pole northeast of Sarnia over the weekend.

OPP say it happened on Townsend Line in Lambton Shores at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

According to investigators, the driver of a Volkswagen Passat struck a stop sign and then collided with a hydro pole.

No injuries were reported, but the hydro pole sustained minor damage and the stop sign was destroyed.

Police arrested a suspect, who was taken to the Lambton OPP Petrolia detachment for breath testing, which resulted in readings almost three times the legal limit.

A London man, 71, has been charged with impaired driving and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Sarnia court on September 11.

