Lightning strike blamed for house fire in Hamilton Township

Damage is estimated at close to a million dollars following a house fire in Hamilton Township early Saturday morning.

Firefighters from Hamilton Township and Cobourg arrived on scene at Danforth Road East around 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting through the cedar shingle roof of the two-storey home.

It’s believed the fire may have been sparked by a lightning strike late Friday night.

The homeowner awoke to a noise, which he thought was someone trying to get in the front door. It turned out to be noise from the fire.

Firefighters say because the blaze originated in the exterior of the home, the smoke alarm didn’t go off until the fire was well underway.

The homeowner managed to make it out safely.