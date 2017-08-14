Willie Nelson cuts show short due to altitude sickness

Willie Nelson is blaming Utah’s high altitude for forcing him to cut a performance near Salt Lake City short.

Nelson ended his show early at the USANA Amphitheatre in suburban West Valley City on Sunday night.

“Willie’s doing great, actually, but we have to cut the show short and we wanted to thank you for coming out and make sure that everyone gets home safe,” someone on stage told the crowd.

The singer gave an update on Twitter early Monday morning, blaming the incident on altitude sickness due to the venue’s 4,300-foot altitude.

He apologized in a statement posted to his social media accounts, writing: “This is Willie I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground.”



The 84-year-old country music legend was forced to cancel several concerts earlier this year due to a bad cold.

“We regret to inform fans that Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 performances of Willie Nelson & Family: Vegas On My Mind have been cancelled due to recent illness and will not be rescheduled,” a statement read on his Facebook page.

—With files from The Associated Press