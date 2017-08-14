Pedestrian run over by truck in Alberta town, driver facing impaired driving

A driver is facing several charges including impaired driving after a pedestrian was run over by a pickup truck in Calmar, Alta. early Sunday morning.

RCMP said witnesses describe seeing a pedestrian trying to stop a suspected impaired driver of a pickup truck after the truck was involved in a minor collision.

The driver of the truck fled the scene with the victim holding onto the vehicle before he fell to the ground and was run over by the driver who didn’t stop, police said.

The pedestrian suffered injuries to his mid-section and was taken to the University of Alberta hospital by ambulance.

Zachary Dingman, 30, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failure to stop or remain at an accident and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The incident happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of 51 Street and 47 Avenue.

Calmar is a town located about 18 kilometres west of Leduc.