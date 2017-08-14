Police investigate homicide in south end of Winnipeg

Police are investigating a homicide in the south end of Winnipeg.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Killarney Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday night after reports of someone screaming and a possible assault.

Three police cruisers on scene at 100 Killarney Ave. investigating an overnight incident. More information on @globalwinnipeg and @680CJOB. pic.twitter.com/NmNYTfQ7js — Timm Bruch (@GlobalTimm) August 14, 2017

When police arrived they found an injured male who later died. Police remained on scene Monday morning.

There’s no word yet on any arrests. Police will be providing an update later Monday morning.