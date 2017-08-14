McDonald’s will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a 67-cent hamburger
McDonald’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Canada in a truly Canadian way.
This Wednesday, McDonald’s will sell its classic hamburger for only 67-cents in recognition of the burger giant’s first year in Canada in 1967.
Canada’s first McDonald’s restaurant was located in Richmond, B.C.
There are now more than 1,400 McDonald’s across the country.
The 67-cent hamburgers are limited to three per customer, in-restaurant purchase only and while supplies last.
McDonald’s Facts, courtesy of McDonald’s Canada:
- McDonald’s Canada serves close to 3-million guests every day
- McDonald’s Canada is the 2nd market to open after the U.S.
- 1977, the first Canadian Drive-Thru opened in Regina
- 1977, the first McHappy Day® was held by Founder George Cohon
- 1995, the first McFlurry® was created by franchisee Ron McLellan in Bathurst, N.B.
- 2011, the launch of McCafé®
- 2017, McDonald’s has served more than 177-million cups of coffee
