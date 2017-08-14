McDonald’s will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a 67-cent hamburger

McDonald’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Canada in a truly Canadian way.

This Wednesday, McDonald’s will sell its classic hamburger for only 67-cents in recognition of the burger giant’s first year in Canada in 1967.

Canada’s first McDonald’s restaurant was located in Richmond, B.C.

There are now more than 1,400 McDonald’s across the country.

READ MORE: Canadians can now get McDonald’s via UberEATS – but is it worth it?

The 67-cent hamburgers are limited to three per customer, in-restaurant purchase only and while supplies last.

McDonald’s Facts, courtesy of McDonald’s Canada: