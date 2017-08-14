The Stafford Show – Monday, August 14th

Stafford’s finally back from vacation!

Here’s what you missed on The Stafford Show today on Talk Radio AM640.

Ontario mom mourning her daughter shocked to find she could overrule her wish to donate organs

Stafford asks callers if they’re donors and if they have a problem with doctors asking your next of kin whether they want to donate your organs or not.

‘Common sense has left the building,’ immigration lawyer says

Stafford asks callers if this is about political correctness or if it’s simply a cash grab.

Catch The Stafford Show live, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon!