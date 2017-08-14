Health
August 14, 2017 9:42 am

Moncton Hospital’s rooftop garden to help those with mental health problems

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The garden will help remove barriers to treatment at The Moncton Hospital

Shelley Steeves/Global News
A A

A new rooftop garden at the Moncton Hospital is set to help those who are being treated for mental health issues.

Patients who’ve been admitted to the Provincial Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Unit, Youth Wellness Unit or Adult Psychiatry Unit will be able to use the green space.

According to a press release, from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017, 9,816 patients passed through the units.

Story continues below

READ MORE: $35M in upgrades coming to Moncton Hospital

“An outdoor space is critical to the therapy of our clients while in the care of psychiatric health-care professionals,” said Dr. Dinesh Bhalla, Chief of Psychiatry.

“This space will encourage clients to be active and creative, and enhance their hope that they have a life beyond their illness.”

The garden will help patients by offering comforting green space, enhanced treatment, a space for activity and fresh air.

It will also enhance the hope that patients have of a life beyond their illness.

READ MORE: Feeling bad about feeling down is good for your mental health: study

A joint initiative from the Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation and Horizon Health Network, the foundation provided $230,000 for the garden’s construction.

“We are delighted that this outdoor space, made possible through the generosity of our donors, will empower addiction and mental health patients to heal,” said Pat Armour, First Vice-Chair, Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation.

The space will also serve as an area for wellness, relaxation and peer support groups.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dinesh Bhalla
Health Care in New Brunswick
Horizon Health Netwokr
Mental Health
mental illnes
Moncton Hospital
Moncton Hospital Foundation
Pat Armour
Psychiatry
Psychiatry Unit
Rooftop Garden

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News