Moncton Hospital’s rooftop garden to help those with mental health problems

A new rooftop garden at the Moncton Hospital is set to help those who are being treated for mental health issues.

Patients who’ve been admitted to the Provincial Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Unit, Youth Wellness Unit or Adult Psychiatry Unit will be able to use the green space.

According to a press release, from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017, 9,816 patients passed through the units.

“An outdoor space is critical to the therapy of our clients while in the care of psychiatric health-care professionals,” said Dr. Dinesh Bhalla, Chief of Psychiatry.

“This space will encourage clients to be active and creative, and enhance their hope that they have a life beyond their illness.”

The garden will help patients by offering comforting green space, enhanced treatment, a space for activity and fresh air.

A joint initiative from the Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation and Horizon Health Network, the foundation provided $230,000 for the garden’s construction.

“We are delighted that this outdoor space, made possible through the generosity of our donors, will empower addiction and mental health patients to heal,” said Pat Armour, First Vice-Chair, Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation.

The space will also serve as an area for wellness, relaxation and peer support groups.