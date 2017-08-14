Fallen geese mourned at Halifax memorial

Dozens of mourners marched in the rain to pay their respects to two foul-tempered fixtures of a Halifax community – a pair of geese who were run down at a crosswalk.

Organizer Katy Jean estimated some 75 residents of Dartmouth, an independent enclave across the harbour from the city’s core, braved the downpour Saturday evening to memorialize the fallen geese of Sullivan’s Pond.

A musician crooned “Blackbird” by The Beatles in honour of the white birds before the funeral procession made its way to the intersection where the feathered pedestrians met their end.

Funeral-goers fastened flowers to poles on either side of the crosswalk where three geese were hit by a motorist last week.

Police say one of the geese survived, but the other two were killed in the collision.

The duo was part of a gaggle of nine geese that’s known to waddle across that particlar crosswalk.