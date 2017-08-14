Traffic
Monday morning fire in Winnipeg’s Garden City area closes street

Fire crews were busy battling the house fire on McAdam Avenue on Monday morning.

Thirty firefighters were busy battling a blaze in Winnipeg’s Garden City area Monday morning.

Crews were called to the house fire on McAdam Avenue near McGregor Street before 6 a.m.

Northbound and southbound McGregor Street were blocked off as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire. Officials say the road will remain closed all of Monday morning.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the house all the way downtown.

No one was seriously injured but one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

