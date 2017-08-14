Monday morning fire in Winnipeg’s Garden City area closes street
A A
Thirty firefighters were busy battling a blaze in Winnipeg’s Garden City area Monday morning.
Crews were called to the house fire on McAdam Avenue near McGregor Street before 6 a.m.
Northbound and southbound McGregor Street were blocked off as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire. Officials say the road will remain closed all of Monday morning.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the house all the way downtown.
No one was seriously injured but one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.