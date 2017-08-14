Monday morning fire in Winnipeg’s Garden City area closes street

Thirty firefighters were busy battling a blaze in Winnipeg’s Garden City area Monday morning.

Crews were called to the house fire on McAdam Avenue near McGregor Street before 6 a.m.

Northbound and southbound McGregor Street were blocked off as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire. Officials say the road will remain closed all of Monday morning.

Lots of smoke left and a huge response from the WFD at McAdam for this blaze, but it looks like everything is under control. pic.twitter.com/rIIKVKQY0k — Timm Bruch (@GlobalTimm) August 14, 2017

Smoke could be seen billowing from the house all the way downtown.

No one was seriously injured but one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.