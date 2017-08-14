London teacher convicted of voyeurism returns to court

It will be a long and emotional day at the London courthouse as victims of a former teacher convicted of voyeurism and child pornography deliver victim impact statements.

39-year-old Jamie Gardiner was convicted in June of the counts related to female staff at Ashley Oaks Public School and a 16-year-old co-op student.

READ MORE: Former Ashley Oaks teacher Jamie Gardiner found guilty of child porn charges

He set up a backpack with a camera in the change room and had footage that dated from 2011 up to 2015 when he was caught.

The Thames Valley District School Board fired Gardiner from his job as a special education teacher at Ashley Oaks shortly after he was charged. After victim impact statements are delivered a sentencing date is expected to be set.