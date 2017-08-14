Two dead after motorcycle collision in Tecumseh

OPP are investigating after a Yamaha motorcycle and a Chevrolet van collided at an intersection Sunday afternoon in Tecumseh.

Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services and Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service attended to the call with OPP at the intersection of Essex Country Roads 19 and 46.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene, their names have not yet been released.

Charges against the driver of the Chevrolet van are pending.

AM980 will provide further details as they become available.