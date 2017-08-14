Two dead after motorcycle collision in Tecumseh
A A
OPP are investigating after a Yamaha motorcycle and a Chevrolet van collided at an intersection Sunday afternoon in Tecumseh.
Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services and Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service attended to the call with OPP at the intersection of Essex Country Roads 19 and 46.
The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene, their names have not yet been released.
READ MORE: OPP Underwater Unit investigating after vehicle drives off cliff into Lake Erie
Charges against the driver of the Chevrolet van are pending.
AM980 will provide further details as they become available.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.