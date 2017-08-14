Man suffers gunshot wound to the back in northeast Calgary home Sunday

Calgary EMS confirmed a man in his 30s is in serious, potentially life-threatening condition after a shooting in the community of Pineridge.

Paramedics said the man was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound to his back.

It is believed the incident occurred in the 100 block of Pine Hill Place N.E. just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Calgary Police told Global News late Sunday the shooting did occur inside a home.

At 10:40 p.m. police said they were still interviewing witnesses as well as the victim, and at that time had not taken anyone into custody.

No other details are known at this time.

More to come…

With files from Lisa MacGregor