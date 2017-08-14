COMMENTARY: No easy answers for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Another week of anger and frustration. Another week of waiting and wondering. And another week of being the butt of jokes. Such is the current state of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

It pains me to say this. But following Hamilton’s 39-12 loss against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday night, the Ticats have once again become the laughingstock of the Canadian Football League.

Nobody in Hamilton wants to admit that, let alone even think that, but the proof is in the pudding.

Zero wins, seven losses, coaching changes, lineup changes, and despite a couple of near wins against Edmonton, Hamilton hasn’t been a competitive unit in 2017.

You can blame head coach Kent Austin, or the recruiting staff, or the offensive line, or the defence, or even the water boy. But fans know that you win as a team and you lose as a team, and the 2017 Tiger-Cats have the losing thing down pat.

The sad part is “fixing” just one part of this team isn’t going to fix this mess.

Hamilton has lost their last 10 games dating back to last season, which includes the Eastern Division Semifinal vs. the Eskimos. In their last 18 games, the Cats have come away with a victory just three times.

They should be, I say “should be,” better than 3-15. And so much for home cookin’. The Ticats have lost their last eight games at Tim Hortons Field. In essence, the last eight times that you have dug deep into your pocket to pay to be entertained by the Black & Gold, you’ve likely come away with a bad taste in your mouth.