Crime
August 13, 2017 7:51 pm

Three sent to Regina hospital with serious injuries after weapons offence

By Video Journalist  Global News

Regina police are investigating a weapons offence that sent three men to hospital.

Officers were called to an assault at around 10:45 p.m. CT on Saturday.

When they arrived, police saw that weapons were involved and the men were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police aren’t releasing any information about the men involved, but they are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.

 

Crime Stoppers
Regina Police
Regina police investigation
Serious Injuries
Weapons Offence

