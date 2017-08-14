The first ever ‘REAL Kingston ToyCon’ a big hit in the Limestone City

Thousands filled the Rogers K-Rock Centre for the first-ever ToyCon event.

“We brought one to Quinte. The Quinte show runs annually in June. Kingston kept asking us to bring something so we decided to try it out at the K-Rock Centre,” said ToyCon organizer Trevor Smalldon.

From unique figurines to old school comic books, there was something for all ages.

Many said this was the local convention they’ve been waiting for.

“We normally go out of town to Anime North in Toronto. So it’s nice that there’s something local for once,” admits Stephanie Bell.

“I know a lot of people in Kingston that are into cosplay, comics, and Anime etc…and unless you know where to look you really can’t find each other,” said Reanna Cooke.

It was also a win-win for the more than 100 Ontario vendors like a local G.I JOE buff who was proud to showcase just a portion of his massive collection with an epic 12-ft. display.

“There’s some homages to the movie too. If you look at some of the pieces and some of the sets. There’s a lot of custom figures, too, in the display,” said G.I. Joe collector, Edwin Pinaroc.

Another big draw was a masterpiece created by Graeme Dymond. He holds the title of Canada’s first ‘Lego Brick Master Builder’ and now works freelance all across the country.

“It doesn’t really matter what your background is. What matters is do you have that creativity and that passion and most importantly do you have that patience?” said Dymond.

Patience is key as his creation took about six hours and involved 7,000 Lego pieces to make a 5 1/2-foot tall Star Wars character, Yoda.

Organizers say as long as collectors, dealers and fans are on board, The REAL Kingston ToyCon will be back for many years to come.