Motorcyclist killed after striking a pole near Picton

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday August 12, OPP arrived to the scene of a single motorcycle collision just outside the town of Picton.

The collision happened near the intersection of County Roads 4 and 34.

The driver of the motorcycle was going westbound on Country Road 4 when he lost control and struck a pole. 51-year-old, Dean Cliche of Carrying Place was transported by ambulance to Picton Hospital and was then transferred to Kingston General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries while en route.

With assistance of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision investigations team, the investigation into the cause of the collision continues.