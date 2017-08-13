Crime
August 13, 2017 8:28 pm

Motorcyclist killed after striking a pole near Picton

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Argyle Street in Caledonia is closed due to a protest.

File Photo
A A

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday August 12, OPP arrived to the scene of a single motorcycle collision just outside the town of Picton.

The collision happened near the intersection of County Roads 4 and 34.

The driver of the motorcycle was going westbound on Country Road 4 when he lost control and struck a pole. 51-year-old, Dean Cliche of Carrying Place was transported by ambulance to Picton Hospital and was then transferred to Kingston General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries while en route.

With assistance of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision investigations team, the investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

 
Report an error
collision near Picton
collision on county road 4
motorcycle collsion
motorcyclist dead
town of picton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News