Paddle for Prevention makes a splash in Kelowna

Every three minutes, someone in Canada suffers a brain injury.

BrainTrust Canada works on prevention and education around brain injury.

On Sunday, the charity held its biggest Okanagan fundraiser of the year at Rotary Park in Kelowna.

One-hundred-sixty-eight people on 42 relay teams raced for the gold at the Pihl Law Paddle for Prevention.

It’s the third year for the event, which raises money for BrainTrust Canada.

Because brain injuries are so prevalent – this year’s hashtag is “who are you paddling for?”

“I have a sister who suffered a brain injury when she was 21-years-old, and BrainTrust Canada does remarkable work with people who’ve suffered brain injuries,” said Myrna Park, a participant in the event. “So it’s a cause near and dear to my heart.”

“Our goal is $50,000, and we’re not quite there yet,” Magda Kapp, communications director with BrainTrust Canada said. “I think we’re at $43,000 or $44,000 so I invite [people] to visit braintrustcanada.com and click a photo and pledge a paddler on [the] Paddle for Prevention website.”

Prizes for top fundraisers included a Samsung tablet from Telus, a stand-up paddleboard from Costco and a round trip for two anywhere WestJet flies.

All of the proceeds stay in the Okanagan.