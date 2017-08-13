Turtleford RCMP asking for help in locating missing man with dementia

Turtleford RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior who has dementia.

Royce Vizina, 76, was last seen in the community of Paradise Hill, Sask., at around 4 p.m. CT on Saturday. Police believe he is on foot in the rural area.

On Sunday morning, Civil Air Search and Rescue (CASARA) commenced operations.

RCMP are also asking property owners in and around Paradise Hill to check their land and outbuildings for Vizina.

He is described as five-foot six, 150 pounds and has short dark brown hair. Vizina was wearing blue jeans, a light blue short-sleeve shirt and brown running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Turtleford RCMP at 306-845-4520.