Possible shooting in Winnipeg Saturday night
A man in his 30’s is now in stable condition after being found with a possible gun shot wound Saturday night.
Winnipeg Police were called to the area of Redwood Avenue and Parr Street on Saturday around 8:15 p.m. by neighbours in the area.
Officers said they found a man in his 30’s with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital, where he’s been declared in stable condition.
The investigation is on going.
