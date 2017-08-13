Possible shooting in Winnipeg Saturday night

A man in his 30’s is now in stable condition after being found with a possible gun shot wound Saturday night.

Winnipeg Police were called to the area of Redwood Avenue and Parr Street on Saturday around 8:15 p.m. by neighbours in the area.

Officers said they found a man in his 30’s with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he’s been declared in stable condition.

The investigation is on going.