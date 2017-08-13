Man facing charges after boat runs aground near Sambro, N.S.

A man is facing multiple charges after a boat he was allegedly operating ran aground near Crystal Crescent Beach Saturday night.

Halifax Regional Police said they, along with a Coast Guard ship, responded to the Sandy Cove area at 10:30 p.m. after the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre reported that a 20-foot Cape Islander had run aground. Cape Islanders are mostly used for lobster fishing.

Police said the vessel was marooned on the rocky shoreline and there were concerns that the people on board were unaccounted for.

They eventually located all five people who were on the boat. They were all checked and cleared by paramedics.

As a result of this incident, a 39-year-old man is now facing charges of impaired operation of a vessel, failing a breathalizer, assault and uttering threats.

Police said the alleged assault and threats supposedly happened before the boat ran aground.