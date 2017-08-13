Hamilton variety store owner fights off armed robbers

A Hamilton variety store owner is safe after fighting off a pair of would-be robbers.

Hamilton Police were called to the Imperial Variety on Wellington Street North between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday night.

Police say two men went into the store and pulled out a large knife, demanding cash, but the store owner defended himself and the men fled the store without any cash.

Officers located and arrested three adults and one youth, who were found nearby in possession of weapons and pepper spray.

All four are facing attempted robbery and weapons charges.