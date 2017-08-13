Ticats struggle again and fall to 0-7 with loss to Winnipeg

It’s going from bad to worse for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Winnipeg whipped Hamilton 39-12 on Saturday night and handed the Ticats their season opening seventh loss in a row.

It was the first game for Cats defensive coordinator Phillip Lolley, who’s unit surrendered 408 total yards to Winnipeg.

New assistant coach June Jones was on Hamilton’s sideline for the first time since he was hired. The former NFL and NCAA head coach will begin to call the offensive plays when the Tiger-Cats host 1-6-1 Ottawa next Friday.

View link »

The Blue Bombers, who got six field goals from kicker Justin Medlock, improved to 5-2 with their third straight victory.

Winnipeg’s Matt Nichols went 25-35 for 267 yards and threw two touchdowns, one to receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino and the other to Darvin Adams.

CLICK HERE for the game stats.

Bombers running back Andrew Harris had 14 carries for 107 yards while backup tailback Timothy Flanders ran for a one yard TD with 40 seconds to play to round out the scoring.

Hamilton quarterback Zach Collaros completed 21 of his 33 attempts for 216 yards and tossed a 29 yard touchdown to rookie receiver Damarr Aultman late in the third quarter.

Second string QB Jeremiah Masoli ran for a one yard score early in the second quarter that cut Winnipeg’s lead to 9-6, but that’s as close as the Cats would get in a game they never lead.