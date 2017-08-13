Bunbury, Revolution beat Whitecaps 1-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Teal Bunbury scored his fourth goal in five matches, helping the New England Revolution beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (9-8-4) had its three-game road unbeaten streak snapped.

Bunbury finished a nice passing sequence in the 53rd minute. Kelyn Rowe, near midfield, tapped a goal kick by Vancouver’s Stefan Marinovic to Kei Kamara, who tapped it back to Rowe on the right side for the feed to a charging Bunbury just outside the 6-yard box.

“We didn’t have the luck that we probably needed,” said Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson. “Obviously the first goal was going to be crucial. We conceded off our goal kick. We were a little bit open and credit to them, they got the first goal. But from the moment the goal went in, I thought we showed a lot of character, a lot of half chances.”

New Zealand international Stefan Marinovic made his debut in goal for the Whitecaps and had three saves.

Vancouver lost midfielder Matias Laba to a right-knee injury in the 28th minute. Robinson said post-game that the injury didn’t look good.

Alphonso Davies returned to the Whitecaps rotation after missing two games with an adductor strain and played the final 11 minutes.

Cody Cropper had two saves for his sixth shutout of the season.

Each of New England’s seven wins has come at home. The Revolution (7-10-5) are 0-8-3 on the road.

Vancouver plays six of its next seven matches at BC Place.