August 12, 2017 9:17 pm
Updated: August 12, 2017 9:29 pm

Lake Country interface fire breaks out Saturday night

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
An interface fire broke out in Lake Country late Saturday afternoon.

The fire is burning near Highway 97 and Lodge Road, near the Husky gas station.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions at the Winfield Shopping Mall at 10051 Highway 97.

Traffic is being diverted to Bottom Wood Lake Mall.

The fire is estimated at two hectares.

Various municipal fire halls have been called in to help.

The BC Wildfire Service has crews and two helicopters at the scene.

 

 

