Rainworks art project brings positive spin to soggy Halifax streets

The next time you’re feeling blue on a rainy walk along Barrington Street, look down.

Argyle Fine Art, in partnership with Downtown Halifax, officially launched a new Rainworks exhibit on Saturday called “Say Something Halifax.”

It features the work of seven different artists, who each designed a unique typographical art display that can only be seen when wet.

Here's a fix for the rainy day blues! #SaySomethingHFX – Sidewalk art that only appears when wet. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/PvB1Yy5TOm — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) August 12, 2017

“It all started last year,” explained Adriana Afford, owner of Argyle Fine Art.

“A friend of our gallery, one of his friends had suddenly passed away and [the initiative] was to remember him. He had such a great positive spirit and brought lots of happiness to people.”

READ MORE: Calgary city councillor Druh Farrell ‘tired of defending’ public art policy

The artworks are scattered throughout the downtown core between Spring Garden Road and Prince Street, bringing new meaning to the concept of “accessible art.”

“It’s really for everybody — it could be families, people with pets that are walking them, people walking to and from work,” Afford said.

“It’s just one of those things to bring people’s spirits up a little on a grey or rainy day.”

READ MORE: Dead trees getting new life as art in Moose Jaw

Whether uplifting, silly, or thought-provoking, these typographical treats are designed to bring a smile to the faces of people exploring downtown.

“Sort of the reason you put work in front of people is so that they’ll hopefully read it and absorb that message, or enjoy it and find something compelling about it,” said Nick Brunt, one of the participating artists.

Looking for some fun while downtown #halifax?Find any of these #rainworks,tweet your finding with #saysomethinghfx to WIN $100 in #art pic.twitter.com/Gswp415zj0 — Argyle Fine Art (@ArgyleFineArt) August 12, 2017

Brunt said he was inspired to design a piece that says “It’s all just a call away” after thinking about how many issues in life can be fixed with a simple call.

“I really just wanted to say something not really overtly positive, but just something that someone would walk across, read and sort of take with them as [they] go,” Brunt said.

The art is created by using an invisible spray paint that only appears when wet. It can last, depending on foot traffic, for up to a year.