Possible attempted abduction in Thompson, Man. by masked suspect

Two little girls are home safe after what Thompson, Man. RCMP said could have been a possible abduction at a park.

Two girls, aged seven and eight were at the Rotary Park on Deerwood Drive in Thompson Friday evening.

Officers said a suspect, wearing a mask, got out of their car and tried to pull the girls off the swings.

Around 10:15 p.m. officers were notified of the incident.

According to RCMP, a woman driving by stopped to help and that lead the suspect to flee in a pick up truck. The vehicle could possibly have been a blue Dodge Ram.

While the girls were thankfully unharmed, officers are looking to speak to the woman who witnessed the possible abduction attempt.

She helped the girls get to their bicycles and watched them head home safely before leaving. It is believed she was driving a dark coloured jeep and had a dog with her.

“This is a very concerning incident and the Thompson RCMP are taking every measure to track down the suspect,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre from the Manitoba RCMP in a statement.

Any other witnesses who may have seen something are also asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909