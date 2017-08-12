Serious collision causes major delays on QEII near Lacombe

Alberta’s biggest highway was shut down briefly Saturday morning due to a serious collision, with drivers experiencing delays of several more hours due to the traffic backlog.

The crash on the QEII happened between Lacombe and Ponoka, near the Highway 604 turnoff, at around 10:30 a.m.

At that time, Alberta 511 said both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed.

READ MORE: Nearly 45,000 Fortis Alberta customers suffered power outages during Wednesday storm

Around 11:30 a.m., traffic was reopened to one lane in each direction and drivers were told to expect major delays. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes if possible.

According to 511 Alberta, all lanes were reopened just before 2:30 p.m.

Details on the cause of the crash and injuries is not yet available.

— More to come…