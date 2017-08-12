Canada
August 12, 2017 3:39 pm
Updated: August 12, 2017 3:46 pm

Saskatoon Ex patrons treated for bear spray after altercation

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say an unidentified person deployed bear spray at the Saskatoon Exhibition on Friday night.

File / Global News
A A

Police were notified on Friday that an unidentified person had deployed bear spray while at the Saskatoon Exhibition.

Officers were called at around 10:15 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Bear spray accident causes Edmonton Airport evacuation

Saskatoon police believe a verbal altercation occurred between two men and then one of them used the bear spray.

Several bystanders were exposed to the spray. MD Ambulance paramedics attended to those affected.

Police have been unable to locate either person involved in the initial altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Saskatoon police said a number of officers are deployed on the Exhibition grounds to try and ensure a safe venue for all attendees.

The Saskatoon Ex concludes on Sunday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bear Spray
Exhibition Grounds
MD Ambulance
Saskatoon Bear Spray
Saskatoon EX
Saskatoon Exhibition
Saskatoon Police
Verbal Altercation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News