August 12, 2017 1:01 pm
Updated: August 12, 2017 1:12 pm

B.C. wildfire: Attendees at Shambhala Music Festival under evacuation alert

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Shambhala Music Festival in B.C.'s West Kootenays draws more than 10,000 attendees every summer.

SALMO, B.C. – Attendees at a popular electronic music festival are subject to an evacuation alert after a wildfire jumped the Salmo River.

The B.C. Wildfire Service issued an evacuation alert Saturday morning, saying a nearby fire has jumped the river and is headed toward the Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo, B.C.

The festival previously issued what it called a “pre-evacuation alert” to attendees, letting them know that they should make plans in case of a mandatory evacuation.

Shambhala, which has drawn more than 10,000 festival-goers in years past, began Friday.

B.C. Wildfire says the fire is increasing in size and threatening properties in the area.

It says festival-goers should make sure they leave enough time to return home safely.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

