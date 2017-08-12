Search east of Calgary for missing swimmer
A search is now underway for a man who went missing while out for swim yesterday east of Calgary.
61 year old Alfred Clinton McMaster was last seen by friends, when he went swimming in the Bow River on the Siksika First Nation.
Gleichen RCMP were first alerted to his disappearance at around 2:40 Friday afternoon.
Police are asking that anyone with information on McMaster call them immediately.
