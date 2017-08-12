Regina man facing charges after string of vehicle thefts in the city

A 31-year-old Regina man is facing many charges in connection to a string of vehicle thefts over the past month in the city.

The man was taken into custody when police found a 2003 Ford F-350 at the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard and Vanstone Street. He was inside the truck. The man was found to be a suspect in numerous auto-theft-related files.

Police conducted an investigation that led to 22 charges against the man.

The following incidents that allegedly involve the suspect are:

On July 21, a stolen black 2006 Ford F-350 truck was driven in a dangerous manner;

A stolen white 2006 Ford F-350 was involved in the theft of gas from a service station in the 4400-block of Rochdale Boulevard. It was confirmed the licence plate on the truck was stolen from another vehicle;

The same truck fled a traffic stop in the area of 7th Avenue and Royal Street;

On July 23, a stolen black 2010 Toyota Tundra was involved in theft from a gas service station in the 3400-block of Saskatchewan Drive. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, it fled; and

On July 28, the accused was seen driving a stolen Yamaha motorcycle, the bike had a stolen licence plate too.

An investigation is still ongoing into these matters.

Kevin Evans, 31, is facing 22 charges that include:

4 x dangerous operation of motor vehicle;

5 x possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

5 x possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

2 x theft under $5,000;

7 x breach of recognizance; and

8 x breach of probation.

Evans will make his first court appearance on Monday.