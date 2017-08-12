Crime
August 12, 2017 11:00 am
Updated: August 12, 2017 11:03 am

1 man in hospital, another in custody after stabbing in Whitby

Durham police cruiser.

One man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation in Whitby early Saturday morning.

Durham police said officers responded to about a violent confrontation at Brock and Mary streets around 2:20 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 33-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening-condition.

Another man was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

