CFIA issues Quebec-wide raspberry mousse recall
A recall has been issued for raspberry mousse and raspberry mousse cakes sold in Quebec due to norovirus contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning consumers not to eat affected products.
The agency is also urging retailers, hotels and other institutions to verify the labels on their raspberry mousse cakes, or to check with suppliers if they are unsure their product is affected.
Products under the recall should not be sold or served to clients, the CFIA warned.
The mousses may have been sold refrigerated, or frozen, and also at over the counter pastry shops — with or without labels or codes.
The recalled products include the following:
- Michaud brand, Citrus-raspberry Greek yogurt mousse, 650 g, Codes on product: 1667, 1777, 1997, 2017, 2077, UPC 0 620737 001806
- Jessica brand, Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake, 650 g, Codes on product: All products sold up to and including August 11, 2017, UPC variable
- Raspberry Mousse, 35 g, Code on product: 17193, UPC variable
- Raspberry Dream Cake, 1070 g, Code on product: 17192, UPC variable
- Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake, 650 g, Code on product: 17185, UPC variable
- Laura Secord brand, Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake, 90 g, Code on product: 17201, UPC variable
- Laura Secord brand, Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake, 85 g, Code on product: 17201, UPC variable
- Laura Secord brand, Red Berries Chocolate Mousse Cake, 485 g, Code on product: 17201, UPC variable
- Top Dessert brand, Mousse sampler cake, 725 g, Code on product: 17170, 17185, UPC variable
There have been reported illnesses in connection with the consumption of the recalled foods.
People with a norovirus illness normally experience gastroenteritis symptoms within 24 to 48 hours after exposure, or as early as 12 hours in some cases.
The main symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting, with children generally experiencing more severe vomiting than adults, according to the CFIA.
Other symptoms can include a low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. If you are suffering from a bout of illness, the agency recommends calling your doctor and drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.
Contracting norovirus once, does not protect you from further infections.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
