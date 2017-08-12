Police arrested wrong man in case of jogger who pushed woman into London bus
LONDON – The search is still on for a road-rage jogger who shoved a woman into the path of a London bus.
The Metropolitan Police force said Saturday that a man arrested earlier this week has now been “eliminated from the investigation.”
READ MORE: U.S. man denies he’s jogger who pushed woman into London bus
The 41-year-old American investment banker was apprehended Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
His lawyers later released a statement saying he wasn’t involved and could prove he was in the United States at the time of the May 5 incident.
READ MORE: Man arrested after jogger pushes woman in front London bus
The arrest came after police released surveillance camera footage showing a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbled in front of a double-decker bus. The bus swerved and then stopped to avoid hitting the woman.
Police say “inquiries continue” to identify the jogger.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.