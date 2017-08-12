Police arrested wrong man in case of jogger who pushed woman into London bus

LONDON – The search is still on for a road-rage jogger who shoved a woman into the path of a London bus.

The Metropolitan Police force said Saturday that a man arrested earlier this week has now been “eliminated from the investigation.”

The 41-year-old American investment banker was apprehended Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

His lawyers later released a statement saying he wasn’t involved and could prove he was in the United States at the time of the May 5 incident.

The arrest came after police released surveillance camera footage showing a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbled in front of a double-decker bus. The bus swerved and then stopped to avoid hitting the woman.

Police say “inquiries continue” to identify the jogger.