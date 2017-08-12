Crime
55-year-old man transported to hospital after being stabbed

Peterborough police are investigating after a 55-year-old man was stabbed on August 11.

Peterborough police say a 55-year-old man was stabbed on August 11 at a residence on Talwood Court around 7:15 p.m.

Officers attended the residence and discovered the man had been stabbed with a sharp object.

He was transported to a local hospital.

The Peterborough Police Criminal Investigations Unit continue to investigate the incident.

 

 

