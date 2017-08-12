55-year-old man transported to hospital after being stabbed

Peterborough police say a 55-year-old man was stabbed on August 11 at a residence on Talwood Court around 7:15 p.m.
Officers attended the residence and discovered the man had been stabbed with a sharp object.
READ MORE: SIU investigating shooting, fatal stabbing in Peterborough
He was transported to a local hospital.
The Peterborough Police Criminal Investigations Unit continue to investigate the incident.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.